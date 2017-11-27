Reward offered after 25 guns stolen from Aynor gun shop

AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police are investigating after 25 guns were stolen from a gun shop in Aynor early Saturday morning.

An incident report from the police department says between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the burglars smashed a side door to get into Rivertown Auction and Gun Company, located at 2705 Highway 501 in Aynor. The thieves stole 25 guns – some taken from the wall behind the counter and three more taken from an open safe – the report states.

The gun shop owner realized the burglary when he arrived at the shop around 7:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the report.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was notified and agents conducted an inventory, confirming the 25 weapons stolen. The serial numbers were provided and entered into NCIC.

Police do not have a suspect description to release at this time but ask anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Terry Elliott at (843) 251-3631 or ElliotT@HorryCounty.org.

ATF is offering a cash reward for the identification, location and conviction of those responsible for stealing the guns. The reward was previously reported as $20,000 by the Horry County Police Department, but that amount has been corrected by officials to be $2,000.