Sand dune reconstruction to begin in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Sand dune reconstruction is tentatively scheduled to begin in the North Myrtle Beach area next week, according to city officials.

Hurricane Matthew badly damaged the protective barriers last year. It wiped out dunes along the northern sections of Cherry Grove, while badly damaging others further south in areas like Windy Hill.

North Myrtle Beach Director of Public Works Kevin Blayton says the city will pay upwards of $616,000 to rebuild the dunes.

“We felt the need to get it done this off-season. Of course, we can only do the work the months when the turtles are not nesting, so we’re limited by state permit on when we can do the work anyway,” Blayton said. ”

Contractors plan to use sand already pumped from canals during the Cherry Grove Dredging Project. That sand is being held in an area off of Little River Neck Road and will be transported by truck to the coast.

“They essentially will be hauling 50,000 to 60,000 cubic yards of sand onto the beach and then pushing that up into the dune,” Blayton explained.

Blayton says residents and visitors will see trucks on the beach, in addition to backhoes and other construction equipment. He said crews would not work in front of a single property for more than a couple of days at a time.

“There will be a slight disruption to somebody if they happen to be here for a few days or a week, but it will be short-lived,” he said.