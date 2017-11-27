Timmonsville traffic stop leads to ecstasy, marijuana and two arrests

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County deputies and South Carolina Highway Patrol took pills and marijuana off the streets with two arrests Friday.

Darlington County Sheriff’s Patrol Deputies assisted the South Carolina Highway Patrol with a traffic stop around 12 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Timmonsville Hwy. and Sally Hill Rd. in Timmonsville. According to the office’s Facebook page, deputies located more than 50 ecstasy pills, 115 grams of marijuana and several pre-paid debit cards inside the vehicle.

Randell Jarrad Toney, 25, of Hartsville, and Antonette Louise Brown-Toney, 28, of Darlington, were arrested and will face charges related to the possession of illegal narcotics, says the post. Randell Jarrad Toney was also wanted for a General Sessions Court Bench Warrant. Both are being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.