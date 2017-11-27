Train carrying molten sulfur derails in Florida

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A train carrying molten sulfur derailed in Polk County, Florida early Monday morning, deputies say.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of the derailment near Lakeland, near the intersection of Galloway Road and Kathleen Road.

Deputies have issued a precautionary shelter in place order for people nearby, according to our news crew at the scene. People are being asked to close their windows and turn off the air conditioning.

Polk County Fire Rescue is going door to door to let people on Strickland Road know about the shelter in place. Strickland is closed, and crews are not letting anyone go in or out. Parents are also being asked to keep a close eye on their children to make sure they stay inside.

Crews found the derailment just before 2 a.m. while returning from a medical call in the area. Authorities say no one was hurt in the derailment.

Investigators are now trying to figure out what caused the derailment. CSX is on the scene.

Fire crews say Kathleen Road will likely be closed through some time early this evening.