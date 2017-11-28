37 organizations gather for #GivingTuesday Pee Dee

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – For the first time in the Pee Dee dozens of nonprofit organizations came together to encourage people to give back on #GivingTuesday.

37 nonprofits work to give back to those that need it most.

News13 was there during one of the first check donations to Harvest Hope. The couple said they donate every season, to give money to help feed the hungry.

Jasmin Singletary started as a patient at Mercy Medicine which offers free healthcare.

“Mercy Medicine got me medicine. They made me more healthy than I was before,” explained Singletary.

A volunteer from the organization pushed her to go back to school. Now she works with the agency to help others as a Medical and Dental assistant.

“It feels amazing I’m doing something that I love to do,” said Singletary. “I feel like I was born to take care of people.”

Sarah Shelley, Executive Director Easter Carolina Community Foundation says the goal of the event is to raise awareness.

“Most nonprofits see their largest donations at the end of the year because that matches peoples tax season. We’re just here to encourage people to learn about new nonprofits, volunteer some time and help the local nonprofits,” explained Shelley.

The event also aims to accept donations or give in other ways like volunteering.

“It’s a great way to give back, it’s a great way to get to know people in your community. It’s a great way for a volunteer to understand more about what really happens after they mail their check-in,” said Shelley.

Nonprofit organizations that help with child abuse, addiction recovery or even summer camps say any form of donation helps.

“It makes feel very very happy and I’m glad to be a part of this camp,” admits LeShon Jackson, a Speciallyabled Miracles camp participate.

The donations do not stop now that the event is over all of the participating organizations are accepting donations in person, by mail or online at EASTERNCAROLINIACF.ORG