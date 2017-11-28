Accused murderer and robber turns himself into Darlington County deputies

Published: Updated:

LAMAR, SC (WBTW) – The search for an accused murderer and robber ended Tuesday night when he turned himself into Darlington County deputies.

Investigators had been searching for Keith Larry, 24, since at least November 17 when they tied him to a deadly shooting and asked the public for help finding him. They believe he killed Quanzavius Ceasar at a home on Boss Man Rd. on November 13.

Deputies haven’t shared a motive.

In a press release Tuesday night, deputies also linked him to two armed robberies in Lamar – one at the United Gas Station on November 10 and another at the Yogi Mini Mart on November 13.

“These cases remain under investigation,” the release said. It asked people to contact the sheriff’s office if they have any information.

