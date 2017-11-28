Aynor man charged with Galivants Ferry double murder

Related Coverage Coroner confirms duo shot to death in Galivants Ferry

GALIVANTS FERRY, SC (WBTW) – An Aynor man is charged with two counts of murder after a man and woman were shot to death inside a home in Galivants Ferry in September.

The Horry County Police Department arrested Brandon Craig Gore, 31, of Aynor, after a witness told police that Gore admitted to killing two people and mentioned details of the crime “unknown to the public,” according to the arrest warrant.

Horry County police officers were called to a home on Twilight Road in Galivants Ferry around 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14.

The incident report for the call says when officers arrived on scene, EMS crews had already declared a female deceased. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the female victim as Porscha Cobb, 25, of Galivants Ferry.

As officers walked through the home, a second victim was found in the bathroom. EMS responders were called inside the home, where they declared the man deceased.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the male victim as Dexter Cobb, 26, of Galivants Ferry.

The coroner’s office says both victims died from gunshot wounds.

Gore was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday night at 7:44 p.m. on two murder charges.

Police did not comment on a motive for the double murder.