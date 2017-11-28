Christmas drive for victims of domestic violence

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Family Justice Center of Horry and Georgetown Counties is partnering with the Horry County Fundraising Chair, Fred Nesta, in an effort to give Christmas gifts to victims of domestic violence.

They are collecting toys, shoes, clothes, and toiletries to make it easier on the families, and give them a nice Christmas despite their situation.

“Christmas is a wonderful time of year for most people,” said director of The Family Justice Center of Horry and Georgetown Counties, Vicki Bourous.

“But the clients that we serve are often adjusting to a life away from their home, and away from what they know, because they’ve had to flee a dangerous, domestic violence situation.”

She said she is thankful for the community support in making a Christmas for the families in need.

“They ask for the bare essentials,” said Nesta. “If we can’t help those most in need, then what are we doing?”

There are drop boxes with a list of items needed in different places around Horry County. The deadline to drop off any items is Dec. 19 in order to give the justice center time to wrap the gifts for Christmas.

Below is a full list of places to drop off donations:

King One Properties International, 9713 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, 1200 N Oak St., Myrtle Beach

Surfside Beach Police Department

Myrtle Beach Police Department

Horry County Sheriff’s Office

Cold Stone Creamery, Market Common

Massage Envy, 181 Brookton Circle Ste 5, Surfside Beach

Massage Envy, 980 Cipriana Dr. Unit A2, Myrtle Beach (Grande Dunes)

CVS, 3411 Socastee Blvd, Myrtle Beach

Canine Command Center, 401 Tyner St., Myrtle Beach

The office of Congressman Rice, 2411 N Oak St., Myrtle Beach

Angelos Steak and Pasta, 2311 S Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach

Grecian Delight, 5900 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach