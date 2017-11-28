Clemson Tigers, New #1 in College Football Playoff Rankings

Losses by last week’s top two teams, Alabama and Miami, have shaken things up in the College Football Playoff rankings as two schools make their first appearance in the CFP top four in the penultimate rankings of the season released Tuesday night.

At No. 2, Auburn makes its debut in the top four after knocking off its second top-ranked team of the season. The Tigers beat Alabama 26-14 in Saturday’s Iron Bowl. Auburn previously beat Georgia when the Bulldogs were No. 1. Georgia (No. 6 this week) will have a chance at redemption as it faces a banged-up Auburn squad in Saturday’s SEC championship game.

Auburn sits behind another group of Tigers as Clemson moves up to No. 1 in this week’s CFP rankings. The reigning champs are followed by Auburn, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

Clemson takes over at No. 1, while Auburn jumps to No. 2 following its win over Alabama, becoming the first two-loss team in the top four of the CFP rankings.

The Badgers have spent the entire season on the outside of the CFP semifinal bubble looking in, but the only remaining unbeaten Power 5 school still needs to put up one more W in order to stay in the top four. Wisconsin will take on Ohio State in the Big Ten title game Saturday. Should the eighth-ranked Buckeyes win, they could provide a compelling argument for a spot in the semifinals.

The third-ranked Sooners will be locked in a rematch for their conference title game as Oklahoma will face TCU for the Big 12 championship. The Sooners’ spot is not guaranteed, though, as a loss to the No. 11 Horned Frogs on Saturday could kick them out of the CFP semifinal.

Courtesy: Associated Press