Florence police arrest two after armed robbery, car chase

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department arrested two armed robbery suspects after a brief chase early Tuesday morning.

According to Lt. Mike Brandt with the police department, officers were called to an armed robbery around 12:55 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Oakland Superette at 209 East Marion Street.

Responding officers saw a car speeding away from the area and attempted to stop the vehicle, Lt. Brandt confirms.

The driver refused to pull over and led police on a chase through Florence until the two suspects abandoned the car on the north end of Carolina Drive near Waverley Drive.

Lt. Brandt says Keshawn Deandre Ladson, 18, and Little Joe Mack, 20, both of Florence, are each charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, although more charges are expected.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating the crime.