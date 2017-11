FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) -The Florence Police Department is seeking assistance locating a woman reported missing earlier in the month.

Kristianna E. Douglas was last seen on S. Church Street in Florence on November 16. The press release from police says there is a possibly she could be in the Darlington area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).