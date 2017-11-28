Gunshot victim not cooperating with investigators to help solve Darlington shooting

DARLINGTON (WBTW) – One person is being treated in the hospital for a gunshot wound Tuesday evening, according to Darlington deputies.

Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was taken to the hospital in a personal car when deputies were called around 9:00 p.m., Tuesday to investigate. Kilgo says the victim is expected to be okay.

Kilgo adds that the victim and people who are accompanying the victim at the hospital are not cooperating with deputies. Due to lack of cooperation, deputies are unable to determine where the shooting happened.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.