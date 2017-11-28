Longs woman charged after assault, carjacking, car chase

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Longs woman has been arrested and charged after leading Myrtle Beach police on a vehicle chase that went through city limits and into Horry County.

According to a Facebook video post by Capt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers were called to reports of a large fight involving weapons at The Virginian Motel off of 19th Ave South Ocean Blvd.

Police were given the description of the suspect and the vehicle where it was later pulled over on 3rd Avenue South and Kings Highway. When everyone inside the car was asked to get out, that is when police say Guilbault jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off, dragging two others a short distance. Guilbault was arrested a short time later by Horry County Police.

According to booking reports, AnnMarie Jane Guilbault was charged with carjacking, two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, failure to stop for blue lights and siren, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and 12 traffic citations.