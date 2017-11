NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Officials in North Myrtle Beach warn drivers that Ye Olde Kings Highway will not be accessible for some time as crews move a house Tuesday afternoon.

A Nixle alert from the city says drivers should avoid the area of Ye Olde Kings Hwy and 24th Ave N for the next few hours. A house is being moved through the area and most of the roadway is blocked off, officials confirm.