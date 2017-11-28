North Myrtle Beach fire crews battle attic fire

NMBFR photos View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Emergency crews responded to a house fire Tuesday afternoon off Surf Court in North Myrtle Beach.

According to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue, the call came in just before 2 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they reported a working attic fire with flames visible from one side of the home. Lt. Chris Nash with North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue confirms that crews had the fire under control within 20 minutes.

Portions of Princess Anne Drive were closed as crews had 600 feet of 5″ hose on the ground connected to the closest hydrant. No one was injured and one person was displaced by the fire, Lt. Nash says.