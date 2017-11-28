Two armed men rob Myrtle Beach restaurant, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police are searching for two armed men who robbed a restaurant on Kings Highway Monday night.

According to Captain Joey Crosby with the department, officers were called to Lombardo’s Italian Restaurant, located at 7604 North Kings Highway, around 9 p.m. Monday night. Two men entered the back door of the restaurant, one holding a gun and the other a knife, and demanded cash from the employees.

Capt. Crosby says one employee received minor injuries during the robbery but did not give details as to how the worker was hurt.

No suspect description was given. Police ask that anyone with information related to the crime call the police department at 843-918-1382.