U.S. facing Christmas tree shortage, local sellers seeing effects

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Wildfires, droughts and seedling shortage may disappoint real Christmas tree lovers if they do not shop quickly. Distributors around the nation are facing a tree shortage.

The National Christmas Tree Association said that may drive prices up five to ten percent.

All the trees at Pappy’s Christmas Trees on Forestbrook Road came from a farm outside of Banner Elk, North Carolina– an area hit hard by wildfire and drought last year.

The owner of Pappy’s said their distributor is short 20,000 trees this year. Because of that, she said customers around the nation will be hit hard.

“There is a crisis going on, and I think it’s going to hit the communities the most,” Helen Smith said. “Because Christmas is an expensive time of year for families.”

While prices are increasing across the country, Smith said they have been able to keep theirs pretty much the same.

“We’ve been in good shape with our dealer,” she said Tuesday. “Because we’ve used the same company for eight years. They take care of us.”

She has this message for people who worry price may be a problem.

“We’re just gonna make sure everybody who wants a tree in our lot has a tree,” Smith said. “If we have to cut it down, make it shorter, trim it up, whatever they need to make it fit in their home. We take care of our customers.”

Forestry experts say the shortage could last through 2025. The South Carolina Christmas Tree Association said growers have begun to plant more trees, but it takes around ten years for a tree to reach full height.

North Carolina is the nation’s second-largest Christmas tree exporter– producing more than 20 percent of the country’s supply. Oregon is the top producer.