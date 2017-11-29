200 pounds of marijuana found during I-95 traffic stop in Florence County

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered more than 200 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby says deputies stopped a car on a regular traffic stop Wednesday morning around 8:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 176. During the stop, deputies found roughly 200 pounds of marijuana inside the vehicle.

Chief Deputy Kirby says two arrests were made during the stop, but the suspects’ names were not released at the time of this posting.