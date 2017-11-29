200 pounds of marijuana found during I-95 traffic stop in Florence County

By Published: Updated:
(FCSO)

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered more than 200 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Wednesday morning.

Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby says deputies stopped a car on a regular traffic stop Wednesday morning around 8:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 176. During the stop, deputies found roughly 200 pounds of marijuana inside the vehicle.

Chief Deputy Kirby says two arrests were made during the stop, but the suspects’ names were not released at the time of this posting.

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s