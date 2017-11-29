Beach renourishment likely to start in Myrtle Beach as tourism season begins

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Just as the summer tourism season kicks off next year in Myrtle Beach, a process that can shut down small sections of beach will likely begin.

City officials recently learned the Army Corps of Engineers will probably start beach renourishment, which involves pumping offshore sand onto beaches, in May and work on the project through late fall, city administrator John Pedersen told News13.

“It’s not ideal,” Pedersen said. The city has asked Representative Tom Rice’s office that the project not happen in peak tourist season, but Pedersen said the plan is nearly finalized. “We think he’s going to bat for us, but the Corps has a schedule.”

Surfside Beach faced a similar scenario late last summer as renourishment started on its beaches.

Beach renourishment brought heavy equipment onto the beach and forced a closure of approximately 1000 feet of the beach at a time.

The work area moved down the beach every two or three days. But weather and equipment problems forced the project to halt repeatedly.

The city of Myrtle Beach doesn’t know how much its renourishment project will cost. Pedersen expected the bidding process to start in February or March. The city will get some federal funding, but it has set aside $3 million to pay for additional costs.

“Some people won’t like the idea that there will be beach renourishment happening on their vacation,” Pedersen told News13. “On the other hand there are a lot of people who find the process of beach renourishment fascinating.”