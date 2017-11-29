Caboose gets final touches before Myrtle Beach Train Depot debut

By Published:
The contractor is putting the final touches on Myrtle Beach's two railcars. (City of Myrtle Beach)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The red caboose for the Myrtle Beach Train Depot gets it’s final coat of paint before the two new cars are added to the depot.

The city says the contractor will complete the final touches to the two new railcars – a red caboose and a black boxcar. When the painting is finished, the next step will be to build a foundation for the cars near the Train Depot and then connect them with decking to the depot, officials explain.

The new additions will offer a kitchen and meeting room, with added storage, for those who utilize the Train Depot during different events.

