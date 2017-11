Conway, SC (WBTW) – The Coastal Carolina football team is feeling good after picking up their 2nd win of the year last Saturday the 18th at Idaho. That was a 13-7 decision over the Vandals and gave the program their first ever Sun Belt Victory. This week the attention turns to Georgia Southern, it’s the Chants final game of the season. The game is scheduled to begin at 1pm from Brooks Stadium. The Eagles enter the match up with an identical record like CCU at 2-9 overall.

