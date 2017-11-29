Darlington City Police Department puts crime tip boxes around city

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – The Darlington Police Department will install 12 crime tip drop boxes around the city for residents to report crime tips anonymously.

Darlington City Police Chief, Danny Watson, said he hopes to the boxes reduce crime in the area.

“If we prevent thefts from happening from major businesses, think of how low the cost would be for those goods so if we prevent crime we’re actually helping ourselves,” he said.

The colorful boxes will be located in different areas around the city including businesses, apartment complexes, and even schools. Chief Watson said the boxes will help people who may feel uncomfortable approaching police, remain anonymous.

“Some folks are just afraid to come to the police because they’re afraid that they’re going to be ostracized by their peers or maybe be called a snitch,” Chief Watsons said. “The fact of the matter is, if you’re preventing a crime from taking place you’re not a snitch.”

Chief Watson said the program is fairly inexpensive and, depending on how successful the project is, he plans to expand and add more crime tip boxes around the city.

“Maybe they don’t want to come to the police department, maybe they are afraid to talk to a police officer because they’re afraid someone will see them and say something,” he said. “This gives you another chance to be anonymous to do it, and at the same time, helps you help your community.”

Chief Watson said the department will have the boxes up around the city within the next few weeks and hopes to see them get used to their fullest potential.

“It gives people the opportunity to be anonymous, yet share information with us that needs to be shared and there’s all kinds of crimes that have been solved by these very boxes,” he said. “Burglaries, rapes, even a homicide so this is yet another tool in our toolbox that helps us to be part of the community and reach out to them.”