Florence Four board appoints new Superintendent

TIMMONSVILLE, SC( WBTW) – Florence School District Four in Timmonsville is moving forward with new leadership.

Last year the state took over two schools in Timmonsville after low performing test scores now the district has a new superintendent ready to turn the district around.

In September, the district voted to hire Dr. Rechele Anderson as the Superintendent- Elect. Tuesday night the board voted to promote her to Superintendent.

Willie Martin is a grandparent of two Brockington Elementary students says he knows the district will make a turnaround.

“Sure I’m hopeful, I’ve got grandkids,” said Martin. “With the proper education and with the right guidance this town could thrive again.”

Martin says the future of Timmonsville is in the hands of current leaders making sure students are learning and advancing.

“Any improvements that this town gets is going to benefit the town on Timmonsville period,” explained Martin.

Dr. Rechele Anderson will officially become the superintendent of the district January 1st. For the past three months, she was mentored by the state-appointed Interim Superintendent Dr. Zona Jefferson.

“The process allowed me as superintendent-elect to learn from Dr. Jefferson in regards to again the foundation that was established prior to my arrival but also to take that time to work with students,” said Anderson.

Brockington Elementary and Johnson Middle are on the State Priority list for 2017 -2018. However, the district is no longer on the underperforming list that will be released later this week.

Anderson says the district is working to:

– Improve the graduation rate

– Improve the test scores

– More teacher support: Delivery and Development

– Individual student instruction

“Working continuously to make certain that we are meeting the needs of all of our students, I do believe that we will be out of state assistance soon,” said Anderson. “We are being very open and honest about the steps that we are taking. We are making certain that we are taking the task that we know we need to embrace.”

In the new year, Anderson will deliver a state of the district address. She also looks forward to creating committees within the community.

No word on when the state will release the district from the takeover.