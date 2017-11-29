Horry County defers vote on tobacco ordinance

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County leaders decided to defer a vote on a proposed tobacco ordinance that would limit where you could use tobacco in the county.

In Wednesday’s budget retreat meeting, several council members said they were uncomfortable telling people they couldn’t smoke at all on any county property.

The ordinance was sent back to county staff to draft up a new law.

Council member Johnny Vaught says it was the best move for the county for now because the previous ordinance was too restricting.

“My main problem with the whole deal was the fact that we were taking choice away from the people, and I don’t think government ever should do that. So, we are basically saying we are going to provide you a location to smoke,” said Vaught.

Vaught says the new law staff will draft up would make it illegal to smoke inside county buildings and would provide designated areas for people who want to use tobacco.

Council will vote on the new ordinance in their next council meeting on December 12th.