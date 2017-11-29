Horry County Toys for Tots campaign gets underway

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County’s Toys for Tots campaign is now underway, and organizers expect to help thousands of children. In 2016, Toys for Tots was able to provide gifts to nearly 12,000 children in Horry County alone.

The mission of the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.

There is still time to donate and still time for local families to apply for assistance. Drop off locations and the application for assistance are available on the Toys for Tots – Horry County website.

Watch the video to learn more about the current campaign. You’ll also hear more details about why the local branch of Toys for Tots is looking for donated warehouse space. The organization currently rents space but is looking for donated space. Toys for Tots is a 501(c)(3) charity that can give a tax exempt letter for any space donated to the program.