Lamar High School Football State Championship Preview

Lamar, SC (WBTW) – The Lamar Silver Foxes are a perfect 14-0 and are 48 minutes away from winning their 2nd Class A state championship in 3 years if they can defeat Baptist Hill on Friday night. Last season Lake View took them out in the state title, so the guys have been in a mission since that game ended to get back into this state spotlight. Lamar is led by 13 seniors who have made a big impact on the field, at practice, and in school.

Game Info:

Class A State Championship Game

Lamar vs. Baptist Hill

Friday – 8pm

Benedict College’s Johnson Stadium – Columbia