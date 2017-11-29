Superblock shops feel relief after city postpones search for library architect

City of Myrtle Beach spokesperson, Mark Kruea sent an email on Friday confirming that the search for the superblock library architect has been temporarily postponed for a few weeks. Kruea said they are going to wait until the new Council is on board, so they can update the new Council members and gauge their temperature as a whole.

“Could the new Council decide to go in a different direction? Yes, but they haven’t made that decision and can’t for at least five weeks.” Kruea said.

Former Mayor John Rhodes announced in January plans for a million dollar project on the superblock that would bulldoze historical buildings to make way for a new Chapin library and children’s museum.

House Parts LLC shop owner, Lacy Paulussen said she feels like she can breathe for a little bit and she’s hopeful that with new leadership, history will be preserved.

“With this new announcement, and new leadership and change with the city, I’m very hopeful. When we invested in the property we always wanted to be with the uptick. So we’re hoping with a new council, and a new mayor they will realize the value of our block.” Paulussen said.

Another superblock staple is Jack Thompson’s photography studio, employee Scott Fleenor said they have high hopes that new Mayor Brenda Bethune will work to use money to revitalize the block instead of removing it.

“Luckily it doesn’t look like it’s going to happen and I guess God’s been with us.” Fleenor said.