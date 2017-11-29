Surfside Beach reverses tent ban, makes change to rules

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Tents are now allowed back on the beach in the Town of Surfside Beach after the town council repealed its previous ban. Council members say this new ordinance is a compromise for people who want the tents and people who believe the are a safety hazard.

However, more changes were made to the ordinance at Tuesday night’s meeting. The ordinance says tents:

Must be placed in a straight line eight feet from the dune line

Must be at least ten feet apart from each other (this was previously six feet but the police department said they would need more room for emergency vehicles to turn around)

Can’t be larger than 10’x10′

Must have straight tie-downs

Emergency access locations and areas around the pier would require additional clearance guidelines. To read the full ordinance click: here.

On Tuesday night, Councilman Randle Stevens was the only person to vote ‘no.’ Stevens said he doesn’t think there are enough guidelines for the ordinance to be enforced.

“I think you’re going to have anarchy down there,” said Stevens. “Tent anarchy or whatever you want to call it. But they will do it and they will do it over and over again.”

Because there are so many specific rules, News13 asked Police Chief Kenneth Hofmann how they will be enforced.

“We have a really efficient and competent beach services crew,” said Hofmann. “We’ll do the best we can to get everybody in compliance. Whether it’s a tape measure, but I think with the ten foot idea, you can see what a ten foot tent is going to look like, and then you have an idea of that ten foot distance. It’s a little more common sense.”

Hofmann admitted he believes the beach was safer without the tents but is glad there’s a compromise.

Councilman Tim Courtney introduced the amendment and said he wants to be fair across the board. He said the town had families and people in wheelchairs who cannot get enough shade with umbrellas.

In April, council voted to only allow baby tents and small umbrellas on the beach.The ban immediately went into effect from 8th Avenue South to the southern end of town. However, the full length of the beach would have to be void of tents starting in January.

Surfside Beach is the only area along the Grand Strand to allow beach tents.