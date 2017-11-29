StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

High pressure will control our weather through Thursday, with another mild day. Highs will top out near 70 along the coast, low 70s inland this afternoon. Just a few scattered clouds, otherwise expect mostly sunny skies. A cold front will move through on Friday with a slight chance for shower. Cooler weather will move in Saturday, and it will stay mostly cloudy with a chance for rain. Sunshine will return Sunday, and it will stay sunny and mild into next week.

Today, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 71-72 inland, 70 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and cool. Lows near 42-46 inland, 49-50 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and mild. Highs 65-70.