Wallet Wednesday: Basics of Estate Planning

Even if you’re not well-to-do, consider all the assets you own: bank accounts, investment accounts, 401(k) or 403(b) plan accounts, your house, cars, jewelry, family heirlooms, etc. Your estate includes all this and more. Your estate plan can determine what happens to all these assets when you die.

A good estate plan will also focus on taking care of you as you age or if you become ill or incapacitated. Whether you’re wealthy or not has little to do with it.