Coastal Grand Mall to Host Sensory-Friendly Holiday Experience for Families Affected by Autism

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – Coastal Grand Mall, owned and managed by CBL Properties, is teaming up with Autism Speaks, Champion Autism Network, Cherry Hill Programs, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce to host an exclusive sensory-friendly shopping and Santa event for families with special needs and family members on the autism spectrum. On Sunday, December 3rd, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Coastal Grand Mall will open to families impacted by autism so that they may enjoy shopping in a calm, low-sensory atmosphere. This is an opportunity for families to visit and capture keepsake photo memories with Santa as well as experience the fun of Christmas shopping!

Sensory triggers such as music and lights will be muted, and mall traffic will be greatly reduced. Upon arrival, families that wish to visit with Santa will be given a number and can enjoy family-oriented activities, or shop, until it is time for their individual visit with Santa. While visits with Santa are always free, a variety of photo packages are available for purchase.

“We hope this event will bring smiles and holiday magic for many families who would not otherwise have the opportunity to shop and visit with Santa this season,” said Tori Dean, Marketing Director at Coastal Grand Mall. “We have more than 40 Coastal Grand retailers participating in this event, and we hope to add more in the next few weeks.”

Stay and play packages will be offered by Surfside Beach Ocean Front Hotel and Holiday Inn of Surfside Beach for those families traveling in for this experience! Other lodging specials can be found at Ocean Creek Resort, Sea Watch Resort and Beach Cove Resort.

Families are encouraged to register for this Sensory Friendly Shopping and Santa event ahead of time. More information and a registration form can be found Here!

About Champion Autism Network

Started in 2013, the mission of CAN is to create sensory friendly environments and events where families impacted by autism feel supported and without judgement, educate businesses and the public-at-large about the needs and challenges of families dealing with autism and to make Surfside Beach, Myrtle Beach and the surrounding area THE autism friendly destination. For more information visit ChampionAutismNetwork.com or Like Us on Facebook. #YesYouCAN

About the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce

Since 1938 the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce has stood as the unified voice of the Grand Strand’s business community. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has awarded the MBACC its five-star accreditation, one of only a few chambers in South Carolina to earn this distinction. The MBACC serves Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, Little River, Atlantic Beach, Garden City Beach, Loris, Conway, Aynor, Murrells Inlet, Litchfield Beach, Pawleys Island, Socastee, and Carolina Forest. For more information, visit MyrtleBeachAreaChamber.com.

About Cherry Hill Programs

Cherry Hill Programs represents over 85 years of combined experience and leadership from two of the most respected pioneers in the experiential photo industry. They bring the magic with authentic Santas for the young and young-at-heart. Cherry Hill Programs operates in hundreds of venues across the country during the Christmas season, utilizing innovative technology. Delivering a magical experience. Every time. Visit www.cherryhillprograms.com.

About Coastal Grand Mall

Owned and managed by CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. of Chattanooga, Tennessee, [NYSE:CBL], Coastal Grand Mall features more than 170 great specialty shops and is anchored by Bed Bath & Beyond, Belk, Books-A-Million, Cinemark Theatres, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dillard’s, JCPenney, Old Navy and Sears. Coastal Grand Mall is conveniently located at the Highway 17 Bypass and US Highway 501. For more information, visit online at www.CoastalGrand.com or on Facebook at Facebook.com/CoastalGrandMall.

*This information is from a press release