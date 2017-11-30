College of Charleston beats CCU in final seconds

CONWAY, S.C. – Both teams had chances to win the game at the free throw line with under a second left and the game tied. Coastal Carolina had the first chances but missed two from the line with five-tenths of a second left. After a foul on the rebound attempt, the College of Charleston’s Deja Ford made two free throws with three-tenths left to secure a 72-70 win over the Chanticleers.

The loss spoiled career games by Chanticleers DJ Williams (27 points) and Naheria Hamilton (17 points). The Cougars’ Tanisha Brown, a Myrtle Beach product, also had a career high with 25 points. Schiclasia Brown added 21 points, making 11-of-13 at the free throw line.

With the game tied and 23 seconds left in the game, the Cougars (2-5) got two shots at winning before getting an offensive rebound and calling a timeout. However, CCU’s Williams came up with a steal after the timeout and was fouled with five-tenths of a second left. She missed both free throws and was called for a foul trying to get the rebound with three-tenths of a second left. Ford made both for the 72-70 lead. Coastal (3-4) had one last desperation chance, but came up empty.

Coastal Carolina will return to action next Monday (Dec. 4) by hosting Fort Wayne at 6 pm.