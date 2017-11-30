Conway chiropractors indicted for health care fraud conspiracy

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Two Conway chiropractors have been indicted on charges of fraud, according to a press release from the office of United States Attorney Beth Drake.

John Andrew Pienkos II, 46, of Little River, and Alexander Tomovski, 49, of Murrells Inlet, both of whom practiced in Conway, were each indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Details of the alleged crime were not given in the press release.

Each man faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, the release states.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and United States Postal Service investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Winston David Holliday, Jr., of the Columbia office is prosecuting the case.