55-year-old man killed in Darlington County shooting off Flat Creek Road

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County deputies say a man has died after a shooting on Flat Creek Road late Wednesday night.

According to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the home on Flat Creek Road around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. One person was shot, and officials confirm the victim died as a result of the shooting. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, confirms Lt. Kilgo.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Crime Scene Unit is assisting. Deputies do not have anyone in custody for the shooting at this time. More information is expected to be released Thursday afternoon, confirms Lt. Kilgo.

The victim was identified by Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee as 55-year-old Larry Moody of Darlington. An autopsy was scheduled Thursday in Newberry, South Carolina.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text tip number 274637 (CRIMES). You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

