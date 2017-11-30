Dillon Football State Championship Preview

Dillon, SC (WBTW) -A high school football team obviously has to have talent to win a state championship, but team chemistry can be just as important.  That’s something this year’s Dillon team has found and the wildcats hope it helps them take home a trophy.

When Dillon won 4 straight championships from 2012-2015, those teams were stacked with talent.  Winning wasn’t a surprise and state titles were the expectation.
That will always be the case at Dillon, but even coach Jackie Hayes admits this year was supposed to be a rebuilding one.
His team is young and has had to learn a lot throughout the season,
but it’s their mindset, that’s helped them get to this point.

Game Info:
Dillon vs. Chapman
Class 3A State Championship Game
Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, 3pm

 

