Dillon Football State Championship Preview

Dillon, SC (WBTW) -A high school football team obviously has to have talent to win a state championship, but team chemistry can be just as important. That’s something this year’s Dillon team has found and the wildcats hope it helps them take home a trophy.

When Dillon won 4 straight championships from 2012-2015, those teams were stacked with talent. Winning wasn’t a surprise and state titles were the expectation.

That will always be the case at Dillon, but even coach Jackie Hayes admits this year was supposed to be a rebuilding one.

His team is young and has had to learn a lot throughout the season,

but it’s their mindset, that’s helped them get to this point.

Game Info:

Dillon vs. Chapman

Class 3A State Championship Game

Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, 3pm