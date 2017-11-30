Former Darlington clerk embezzles cash meant for jurors, officials say

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A former Clerk of Court for the City of Darlington has been indicted for embezzlement, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

April M. Bailey, of Darlington, was indicted Thursday on one count of embezzlement of public funds of $10,000 or more, reports Wilson’s office. Officials say when Bailey was employed as the Darlington clerk, she “diverted cash funds meant to be paid to jurors for their service to herself.”

The maximum penalty Bailey could receive is 10 years and a fine in the discretion of the court. Wilson’s office reports Bailey will be allowed to turn herself in to officials, where she will be served with the indictment and arraigned on the charges.