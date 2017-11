MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are looking for two men caught on video taking items from a home.

A post on the department’s Facebook page says the burglary happened on November 9 in the Myrtle Beach area of Horry County.

According to police, the suspects also left in a black Chrysler 200 with dark tinted windows and chrome rims.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-248- 1520.