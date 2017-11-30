Horry County schools customized sex abuse curriculum teaches students about sexual harassment

In 2015, South Carolina schools began implementing a new curriculum, working to prevent sexual abuse and assault. Horry County Schools took the curriculum and customized it in 2016, adapting the material for each grade level.

Horry County Schools director of health and safety services, Tammy Trulove said it’s important to teach students about this growing issue at a young age in order to work toward prevention.

“And I think when they look at these people that they look up to and they are not being held a accountable for things it kind of gives the students a mixed message so what we are trying to do is give them a foundation of, this is what’s right and this is what is not right and then it’s up to their moral compass.” Truelove said.

In 2014, South Carolina passed “Erin’s Law” which requires that public schools implement a prevention oriented child sexual abuse program which teaches:

1. Students in grades preK – 12th grade, age-appropriate techniques to recognize child sexual abuse and tell a trusted adult

2. School personnel all about child sexual abuse

3. Parents & guardians the warning signs of child sexual abuse, plus needed assistance, referral or resource information to support sexually abused children and their families

With coloring, role playing and interactive web modules, Trulove said the curriculum teaches them that sexual harassment is not only unacceptable at any age, but it’s okay to tell someone about it, immediately.

“With this curriculum we are beginning to tell children that it’s not okay, it’s okay to have a voice, and it’s okay to trust someone about what’s going on.” Trulove said.