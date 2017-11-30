Lumberton man jailed after drug agents raid home

By Published:
Jerrick Orlando Floyd, 33, of Lumberton was charged with possession of firearm by felon and numerous drug charges.

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – The Lumberton Police Department Drug Unit arrested one person after raiding a home on East 5th Street last week.

Captain Terry Parker with the Lumberton Police Department says the drug unit executed a drug search warrant on Nov. 21 at around 1:30 p.m. The search warrant was executed at 1805 East 5th Street.

During the raid, drug agents discovered 747 grams of marijuana, 10 grams of cocaine, one gun and $14,590 cash, Capt. Parker confirms.

Jerrick Orlando Floyd, 33, of Lumberton was charged with possession of firearm by felon, possession with intent to sell marijuana, possession with intent to sell cocaine, and maintaining a drug dwelling. His bond was set at $20,000 and Floyd is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center.

