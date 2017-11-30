Myrtle Beach police respond to Spivey Ave. shooting

Myrtle Beach police say there is no shooting victim and one person has been detained after shots fired at Carver Street apartments. (News13)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police are collecting evidence after a shooting on Spivey Avenue Thursday morning.

Myrtle Beach Police Captain Joey Crosby says officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Carver Street apartments on Spivey Avenue around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

Officers are now collecting evidence and witness statements, Capt. Crosby confirms.

Capt. Crosby says one person has been detained but no arrests have been made. There is no shooting victim and Capt. Crosby says the community is not in danger. Officers ask that anyone with information related to the shooting call the police department at 843-918-1382.

