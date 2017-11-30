Student brings gun, bullets to charter school in Myrtle Beach, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach charter school student was arrested Wednesday after a gun, bullets, and mask were found in his backpack.

An incident report from Horry County Police says an officer was called to Coastal Leadership Academy, located at 3710 Palmetto Pointe Blvd., for a report that a student brought a gun to school. School staff told the officer that because the student was suspected of smoking marijuana, his book bag has been searched, and staff members found a handgun inside a “green locking bag.”

The report says the gun was not loaded but that three bullets were also found in the bag. School staff also asked the student, later identified as Caeleb Andrew Sailer, 18, to see his wallet. Inside the wallet, school officials found a small Ziploc bag with a blue pill inside. The pill was later identified as Alprazolam, a schedule IV controlled substance, according to police.

Sailer refused to answer any questions at the school and was arrested, the report states. The suspect’s bookbag was searched by police, who found a black face mask, a burned “brown cigarette that had a faint smell of marijuana,” an iPod and a cell phone.

Sailer was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday morning at 10:08 a.m., charged with possession of a controlled substance, carrying a weapon on school property, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

At the time of this posting, Sailer remains in jail.