StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

The warm weather will continue for the next couple of days. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine today with highs near 70. A cold front will move through on Friday, and there will be a slight chance for showers tonight into Friday morning, but most places will stay dry. It will be warm again on Friday, then the cooler weather will move in Friday night. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cool with high temperatures near 60. There is a chance for some light rain of drizzle on Saturday. We will clear on Sunday, and warmer weather will be back to start next week. Low 70s are possible Monday and Tuesday. A strong cold front will bring a chance for rain and cooler weather on Wednesday.

Today, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 70-73 inland, 68-69 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 48-52 inland, 53-54 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny and mild with a slight chance for a shower. Highs near 70.