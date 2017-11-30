Murder arrest made after 55-year-old man killed in Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County deputies say they have made an arrest this week after a man was shot and killed on Flat Creek Road in November.

Thursday, sheriff’s office investigators charged 26-year-old Darquan Larchelle Gattison with murder. Officials found him at a home on Wallflower Lane and took him into custody without incident. He is currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center and has been denied bond.

According to Lt. Robert Kilgo with the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the home on Flat Creek Road around 11:30 p.m. on November 29 for a shooting. One person was shot, and officials confirm the victim died as a result of the shooting.

The victim was identified by Darlington County Coroner J Todd Hardee as 55-year-old Larry Moody of Darlington. An autopsy was scheduled Thursday in Newberry, South Carolina.

Sheriff Tony Chavis says investigators continue to seek additional charges and more arrests are expected.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Crime Scene Unit assisted in the investigation.