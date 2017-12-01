Around Town: ‘Toys For Tots’ Events This Weekend

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Toys for Tots has a variety of events and fun ways to donate this weekend.

The objectives of Toys for Tots are to help less fortunate children throughout the United States experience the joy of Christmas; to play an active role in the development of one of our nation’s most valuable resources – our children; to unite all members of local communities in a common cause for three months each year during the annual toy collection and distribution campaign; and to contribute to better communities in the future.

Events To Donate At (remember, all toys must be new and unwrapped):

A Very Broadway Christmas:

Donations accepted by the Marine Corps Reserves from 1pm – 4pm in The Avenue.

Join Broadway at the Beach for “A Very Broadway Christmas” on Saturday, December 2nd as it welcomes the Holiday Season with a day full of fun & entertainment! The day kicks off with the Ripley’s Attractions Myrtle Beach Holiday Parade at 11am, followed by Activities & Entertainment on The Avenue. It all leads up to the 23rd Annual Tree Lighting Celebration near WonderWorks followed by a Fireworks Extravaganza at 8pm over Lake Broadway!

6th Annual BBQ On The Beach & Christmas Card Photoshoot at Damons Oceanfront Grill:

Head out on Sunday, December 3rd from 11am – 3pm for “BBQ on the Beach”, the 6th Annual Lunch with Santa benefiting Toys for Tots. LK Photography of Conway will be taking the photos of your family in the “Christmas under the Sea” themed sleigh or on the beach in front of Damon’s Oceanfront Grill. The photos will be FREE with a toy or monetary donation to Toys for Tots. There will also be local vendors and entertainment from the Mini Starz, the MB Pelicans Cheer Team, Pawleys Island Community Band, Sparkles Fashion Show, Palmetto State Academy of Performing Arts and more! Kids also eat free with a paying adult

East Coast Honda

East Coast Honda is trying to fill its Odessy Van with toys for Toy for Tots.

Head out during business hours to donate. Address: 8756 A Highway 17 Bypass South, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588