Cast prepares for “A Robeson County Christmas”

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) The annual “A Robeson County Christmas” show is set to open up this month.

“It’s been absolutley incredible to have a stage to place all these images and ideas to come alive right in front of my eyes,” creator and director Kendrix Singletary said. “This show is designed to take you on a journey. We’ll make you laugh, we’ll make you cry.”

It may be a performace in a smaller community but the cast says this production is much bigger

“This show brings a positive outlook on the whole community,” Dancer Ryley Floyd said.

It’s a finished product the community can be proud of.

“What i decided to do was create something for Robeson County that was ours,” Singletary said. “It’s nice to showcase the positive side of our region.”

The show runs from Thursday December 7 through Sunday December 10. Show times are at 7 pm on Thursday-Saturday with a 2 pm matinee on Saturday and a 3 pm matinee on Sunday.

Tickets can be purchase online at this link or by calling or visiting the box office

Show Description from Carolina Civic Center Website.

Our annual heart-warming holiday musical revue for the entire family featuring the best regional performers singing and dancing in the holidays. This year’s show features Lumberton’s own Miss North Carolina 2013-14, Johna Edmonds, X-Factor Top 40 selection Tyler Cole, as well as Jef the Mime. The theater will be beautifully decorated for Christmas and of course there will be appearances by Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, and Santa Claus!