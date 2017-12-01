Darlington Police Chief Danny Watson to retire in January

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington Police Chief Danny Watson will retire January 8, 2018.

In a post made to the Darlington Police Department Facebook page, Chief Watson says he’s had many fine moment while serving the community for the last 24 years, but he will move into a different field come January.

“I have proudly served the city of Darlington Police Department for the last 24 years. In that time I have been blessed with many fine moments and honestly some very tough ones as well,” writes Chief Watson.

Chief Watson goes on to compliment his team for being professional and caring and predicts his “dynamic team” will go on to serve the community for years to come.

“There are few things in life as wonderful as living yours in the service of others. I believe we are blessed to have many like minded people here as well,” the post states.

Chief Watson says his retirement will be official January 8, 2018.

“I will miss all of you greatly,” Chief Watson concludes.