Easy do it yourself Christmas decor ideas

By Published: Updated:

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Halley May Murrow shows you how to make easy DIY Christmas decor ideas on a budget. She shared  DIY ornaments, a wreath, fuzzy Christmas trees, and DIY wooden decor including a sign and card holder

Making your own holiday decor and gifts can be easy and fun, and cost a lot less than buying it already made.

For more information, you can visit her website, http://www.Halleymay.com. You can also find her on Facebook (facebook.com/HalleyMayMurrow) for “How to with Halley” videos, breaking each step down.

 

