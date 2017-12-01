Fire rescue crews ask drivers to avoid Socastee swing bridge are for multi-car crash

SOCASTEE (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue is on scene of a crash that involves multiple vehicles and an entrapment Friday evening.

UPDATE: The victims of the crash at the Socastee Swing Bridge have been extricated from their vehicles. Multiple people are being taken to the hospital where they will be treated with non-life threatening injuries. Horry County Fire Rescue adds that the road will be blocked for further investigation of what caused the crash.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue Twitter page, the crash happened at 6202 Dick Pond Rd at the Swing Bridge. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash that including reports of an entrapment. Horry County Fire Rescue crews are asking drivers to avoid the area at this time.

Stay with News13 as we update you on when travel will return to normal.