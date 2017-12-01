Georgetown police release sketch of suspect in sexual assault on child

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown Police Department released a sketch of a suspect involved in a sex crime against a child.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, officers were called to the 1900 block of Winyah Street and began an investigation into a criminal sexual assault against a minor around 5 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was taken to the Georgetown Memorial Hospital for treatment and was released, officials confirm.

Investigators, along with a sketch artist form the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, interviewed the victim and created a sketch of the suspect. The suspect is described as a black male, 20 to 30-years-old and approximately 5’7″ to 5’9″ tall.

Anyone with information about the crime or the person in the sketch is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, or call the TIP LINE at 843-545-4400. Investigator Allen Morris is the lead investigator on this case.