Hartsville Red Foxes State Football Preview

Hartsville, SC (WBTW) – The Hartsville Red Foxes haven’t lost a game since September and now Jeff Calabrese and his team are a win away from a state championship in Class 4A. Standing in their way is a familiar opponent in South Pointe, who defeated them in last year’s state championship game 51-28. Calabrese and his talented team know what they are up against and who look for revenge on Saturday afternoon in Columbia.

Class 4A State Championship Game:

Hartsville vs. South Pointe

6:30pm

Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia