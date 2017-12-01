Hartsville Red Foxes State Football Preview

By Published:

Hartsville, SC (WBTW) – The Hartsville Red Foxes haven’t lost a game since September and now Jeff Calabrese and his team are a win away from a state championship in Class 4A.  Standing in their way is a familiar opponent in South Pointe, who defeated them in last year’s state championship game 51-28.  Calabrese and his talented team know what they are up against and who look for revenge on Saturday afternoon in Columbia.

Class 4A State Championship Game:
Hartsville vs. South Pointe
6:30pm
Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s